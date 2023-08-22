ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hockey season is fast approaching and the Elmira College men’s and women’s teams are ready to hit the ice.

Elmira College has released the 2023-24 schedules for Soaring Eagles Hockey. Both programs are fresh off of appearances in the NEHC Conference Tournament and are ready for their return to action.

Elmira College Women’s Hockey:

Elmira College Women’s Hockey will once again enter a new season with a new head coach. Greg Haney will take the head coaching position for the program, following the departure of Jake Bobrowski. Haney will become the program’s 9th head coach and will bring experience from SUNY Potsdam. Haney spent 3 seasons as the Bears head coach and led the team to a NEWHL Playoff appearance in 2022. Prior to Potsdam, Haney served as assistant coach at Division I Lindenwood University from 2018-20. Before his time with the Lions, Haney was on the coaching staff in recruiting at SUNY Oswego. The SUNY Cortland grad brought in 2017 ECAC West Rookie of the Year in Jacqulin White and 2018 first-team all-NEWHL member Kate Randazzo for the Lakers. From 2012-2015, Haney spent time as an assistant coach on the men’s side, where he was at Western New England (2012-14), along with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-15).

Last season saw the Soaring Eagles fall in the NEHC finals to Norwich. The purple and gold held a perfect regular season conference record, while carrying a 21-6-0 overall record. EC will begin their season with 2 exhibition games against SUNY Oswego and the London Juniors, then begin the regular season at the Utica Kickoff Tournament on October 27th. The Soaring Eagles open their regular season at home on November 10th against Salem State.

A full look at the 2023-24 Elmira College Women’s Hockey Schedule is below:

Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics – For more information visit the Elmira College Athletics website.

Elmira College Men’s Hockey:

Elmira College Men’s Hockey is fresh off of a NEHC Tournament appearance. The Soaring Eagles fell in the conference quarters to Skidmore College in overtime, following a balanced season. EC posted a 13-12-1 overall record with a young team. This season, Elmira will look to replace 6 seniors and utilize returning experience. Local standouts Daniel Dimon and Bailey Krawczyk will enter their senior seasons and look to lead the Soaring Eagles, while playing in front of their hometown crowd for the final time in EC colors.

The Soaring Eagles open their season with a road exhibition game at SUNY Morrisville on October 21st. Elmira opens their regular season on the road at Nazareth on October 27th, before their home opener against Oswego State on October 28th.

A full look at the 2023-24 Elmira College Men’s Hockey Schedule is below:

Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics – For more information visit the Elmira College Athletics website.

Both Elmira College teams are not currently slated to play at Elmira’s First Arena this season.

Stick with 18 Sports on-air and online for more on Elmira College Hockey throughout the season.