ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College women’s hockey has announced the departure of head coach Jake Bobrowski after one season.

The Elmira College Department of Athletics announced, on Tuesday, that Bobrowski has stepped down from the head coaching position. Elmira College did not give a reason for the departure.

Bobrowski joined Elmira College women’s hockey in September, taking the reigns from former head coach Tim Crowley. Bobrowski served as the 8th head coach in program history and led the Soaring Eagles to their second-straight NEHC title, with a perfect (17-0-0) conference record. The Purple and Gold reached their seventh-consecutive conference championship game, but fell to 11th ranked Norwich 2-0.

The Elmira College season was Bobrowski’s first as a head coach, following a stellar career as an assistant. Bobrowski served as the assistant for NCAA Division I University of Minnesota and Division III Hamline University.

With Elmira College, Bobrowski will finish with a (21-6-0) overall record and a New England Hockey Conference regular season title. The Soaring Eagles program will now begin the search for their 9th head coach in the team’s history.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on Elmira College women’s hockey and their search for a new head coach.