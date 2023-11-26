RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WETM) – Elmira grad Jalea Abrams is settling in well for Queens College women’s basketball.

(Media Courtesy: @QCKNIGHTS_WBB, Queens College Athletics)

Former Elmira standout Jalea Abrams recorded an impressive weekend for Queens College at the Felician Holiday Classic in New Jersey. On Saturday, Abrams helped the Knights to a comeback win against Felician University, 59-50. In the game, the freshman guard scored 6 of her 14 points in the 3rd quarter to lead the Knights to a game tying, 10-4 scoring run. In the final frame, Abrams hit a 3-point shot to put Queens College ahead for the first time in the contest. In addition to her 14 points, the Elmira grad added 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist.

In Sunday’s matchup, Abrams recorded 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists, but the Knights would fall to Dominican University by a score of 51-47. Abrams scored a career high 15 points last weekend in a win over Bloomfield College. The standout freshman is averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Abrams and the Knights will return home for their next game on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., against The University of the District of Columbia.