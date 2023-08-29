ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads are preparing for a big senior season on the basketball court at Marist College.

(Photo Courtesy: Marist College Athletics)

Elmira grads Zaria Shazer and Kiara Fisher are preparing to return to the basketball court at Marist College for their senior season. Following a great year for the pair in 2022-23, the Red Foxes have revealed their full schedule for the new season.

Marist will begin their season on November 9th, hosting Army. Two road games follow the Red Foxes’ opener and lead up to the Savannah Hoops Invitational in Georgia, which begins on November 22nd. The former Elmira teammates will reconnect to Section IV three times on the new schedule. The Red Foxes are set to take on conference opponent Quinnipiac on February 1st and March 9th. Quinnipiac features Horseheads grad Jill Casey, who is in her senior season with the Bobcats. On December 21st, Fisher and Shazer will lead Marist on the road at Cornell, setting up the closest game to the Twin Tiers for the Elmira grads.

Fisher, Shazer, and the Red Foxes will look to improve on a 12-18 overall record from the 2022-23 season. The local standouts led the Red Foxes in several categories including, points per game, rebounds, assists, steals, minutes per game, and more. Fisher finished last season with 13.8 points per game. In addition, Fisher led the team in assists (102), steals (53), field goal percentage (.401%) and free throw percentage (80%). The standout guard left her mark on the program last season in a game against Mount St. Mary’s. Fisher scored a program record 44 points in a single-game and went a perfect 16 for 16 from the free throw line.

(Photo Courtesy: @ MaristWBB Twitter) – Zaria Shazer features on Marist College’s 2023-24 MAAC schedule.

Standout forward Zaria Shazer was just as important to the Red Foxes in 2022-23. Shazer averaged 16 points per game and led the team in several categories. The Elmira grad led Marist in rebounds (211), steals (53), free throws made (137), total minutes (1,035), and minutes per game (34.5). On January 21st, just one game after Fisher’s record, Shazer turned in a career night of her own. The standout forward scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds against Quinnipiac.

Both Fisher and Shazer earned selections to the Second Team All-MAAC for their efforts last season. A full look at the 2023-24 schedule for the Marist Red Foxes can be found on the team’s website.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on Marist College and the careers of Zaria Shazer and Kiara Fisher.