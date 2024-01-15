ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Zaria Shazer has earned another accolade at Marist College.

Elmira grad Zaria Shazer earned the MAAC Player of the Week honor, following 2 big games on the court. Shazer led the Red Foxes to 2 consecutive wins over the past weekend with 20 plus, point performances. The former Express standout scored 27 points and 8 rebounds in Friday’s win over Rider, then followed up 2 days later, with a 20 point, 9 rebound game against Niagara. In the weekend stretch, Shazer averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

This season, the versatile forward leads the Red Foxes in points per game (15.3), rebounds per game (8.3), and total blocks (125). Against conference opponents, Shazer averages 17.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Shazer and the Red Foxes return to the court on Thursday, January 18th. Marist will take on Mount St. Mary’s, for a conference road matchup at 7 p.m.