MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – One Horseheads grad achieved a career milestone, as Mansfield sprint football fell in their home opener to Army.

Mansfield University opened up their 2023 sprint football season with Military Appreciation Night at Karl Van Norman Field. The Mounties fell 47-6 to Army in their opening game of the new season, but not before one Horseheads grad achieved a career milestone. Senior linebacker Matt Robert completed a solo tackle early in the first quarter, which pushed him passed the career tackles record in Mansfield program history. The Horseheads grad set the new career milestone with his 208th tackle, but added 10 more on the night for 218.

In the game, the Mounties fell behind early thanks to two first half connections in the endzone from Army quarterback Mikal Willeke to Kobe Semien. In addition, the Black Knights collected two first half scores from running back Henry Beck and a field goal from Alex Perine. Mansfield’s only points of the contest came in the 2nd quarter. Junior quarterback Cahsid Raymond connected on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Eli Swan. Despite the Mounties efforts, Army pulled away in the 2nd half with 3 more scores.

Aside from the in game action, Mansfield University saluted each of America’s Armed Forces with the playing of each of their songs. In addition, for each song, veterans of each division were encouraged to stand and be recognized for their service. At halftime, Mansfield unveiled the POW/MIA Chair of Honor. The chair is set at Karl Van Norman Field to honor American Military heroes who were taken as a prisoner of war or were reported missing from conflicts.

Mansfield will hit the road on Friday, September 29th to play Navy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the Mansfield University Sprint Football all season long.