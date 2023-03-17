VILLANOVA, P.A. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites accounted for 5 runs in two games for Villanova softball in a doubleheader against Creighton.

(Photo Courtesy: @VUSoftball Twitter)

Villanova swept a doubleheader with two comeback victories, on Friday. The Wildcats earned a 4-3 win over Creighton to start the first game of their weekend set, then followed up with a 8-7 victory. Horseheads grad Tess Cites played a large part for the Wildcats, adding 5 runs over two games.

In game one, Cites walked twice and scored on a throwing error in the 3rd inning. The run from the junior outfielder propelled the Wildcats to a 2-0 lead, which was thwarted by a run in each of the next three innings for the Jays. Villanova stormed back in the 7th with a game tying home run from Chloe Smith with two outs, then Aston, P.A. native Ava Franz delivered the walk-off RBI single.

In game two, Cites scored on a wild pitch in the 5th inning, cutting the Creighton lead to 4-1. In the 6th inning, Cites delivered a 2 RBI double and followed up by scoring on a double from Kelsey White to tie the game at 7. Freshman Lilly St. Jean won the game for the Wildcats with a sacrifice fly, scoring White.

Cites finished the day at the plate totaling; 2 RBIs, 3 runs, a double, and 3 walks. The Horseheads native added 4 putouts on the defensive side.

The Villanova Wildcats are the defending Big East Champions and will look to improve to a .500 record with a win on Saturday against Creighton, at noon. The series finale is available to watch on FloSoftball with a subscription to FloSports.