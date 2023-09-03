ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s soccer team earned their first win of the season with the help of their local talent.

Elmira College women’s soccer opened up their home regular season slate with a big win. The Soaring Eagles beat SUNY Cobleskill 2-0, with the help of their local talent. Following a scoreless first half at Campus Field, the Soaring Eagles stormed out of the gates in the 2nd half. Horseheads grad Sarah Wagner opened the scoring in the 70th minute of the game. Just 9 minutes later, EC extend their lead thanks to a Piper Andrews goal, assisted by Elmira grad Tierney Krawczyk. The home opening win accounts for the Soaring Eagles’ first of the year, following a loss in their regular season opener at Ithaca.

The Sunday matchup at Campus Field served as the home opener for EC, but also doubled as a showcase for local talent. The Elmira roster features Horseheads grads Wagner and Sophie Tarntino, as well as Elmira grad Tierney Krawczyk. The Fighting Tigers also rolled into Elmira with a local athlete, as junior defender Jodee White previously wore the maroon and white for the Express in high school.

Elmira College women’s soccer will return to Campus Field for 2 home games on Tuesday, September 5th at 4 p.m. and Saturday, September 9th at 1 p.m. In the next 2 home matches, EC will host Juniata College and Penn college, before hitting the road for 3 games.

The EC and SUNY Cobleskill matchup was not the only one on the Sunday slate. The Elmira College men were on the road, while Elmira grad Parker Moss scored in her Mansfield debut against her previous college. A full look at the soccer results for Sunday, September 3rd are listed below:

NCAA Women’s Soccer:

Division III –

Elmira College 2 – SUNY Cobleskill 0

Division II –

Mansfield University 4 – Lincoln University 0

Division I –

Cornell University 1 – Syracuse University 0

NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer:

SUNY Brockport 2 – Elmira College 1

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school and college soccer, as well as Elmira College athletics.