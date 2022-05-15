ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Horseheads grads Tess Cites and Kendal Cook will play for a chance at the NCAA Division I Softball National Championship.

Horseheads softball alumni Tess Cites and Kendal Cook learned where their teams will be playing in the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament on Sunday. Cites and the Villanova Wildcats will travel to Orlando and Cook and the Missouri Tigers will stay in Columbia, Missouri to host a regional.

Villanova punched a ticket to the tournament by winning their second straight Big East title with a win over UConn on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Huskies 3-0 for the Big East title, Cites was honored with three of her teammates with a selection to the conference’s All-Championship team.

The Wildcats will begin their tournament with a Friday match-up against the 16th seed host school UCF on Friday, May 20th. South Dakota State and Michigan make up the other two teams in the Orlando Regional.

As for Kendal Cook and Missouri, they earned the 15th seed and will host a regional group from the comfort of their own stadium. The Tigers fell to Arkansas in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

The Tigers will take on in state rival Missouri State in their first game on Friday. Arizona and Illinois make up the other two sports in the Columbia regional.

Once games begin on Friday, Cites will look to sure up the outfield and continue to succeed at the plate. The sophomore came up with several timely put outs in the Big East Tournament including a diving grab against DePaul.

In the other region, Cook will look to help the Tigers on the base path. The junior outfielder has delivered 13 runs for Missouri without taking an at bat this season.

15th ranked Missouri will battle Missouri State on Friday, May 20th at 1pm on the SEC Network.

The Big East Champions Villanova will take on 16th ranked UCF on Friday, May 20th at 6pm on ESPN+.

