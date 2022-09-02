ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College Women’s Ice Hockey have announced the program’s 8th head coach. Former Division I Assistant Coach at Minnesota Jake Bobrowski takes reigns from Tim Crowley after his departure.

Elmira College Director of Athletics Rhonda Faunce announced the hiring of Jake Bobrowski on Friday. Bobrowski will kick off his head coaching career with a stellar resumé as an assistant. The St. Paul native was a part of a 29-9-1 record which included a trip to the NCAA Division I Quarterfinal round. The Golden Gophers had seven players earn AHCA All-American Scholar status including Taylor Heise, who recently scored her first two goals for Team USA in the 2022 Women’s World Championships.

Before his time at Minnesota, Bobrowski spent six seasons at Hamline University, where he helped assist the Pipers to back-to-back Frozen Fours and the 2019 National Championship game as an assistant coach. Prior to Hamline, Bobrowski earned a 2014 state championship along with five tournament appearances. The longtime coach also spent time at the helm of the U12 Western Wisconsin Stars girls youth program and served as head recruiter with the team, which featured seven All-Americans and the 2019 AHCA National Player of the Year.

Bobrowski is inheriting a Soaring Eagles squad with plenty of talent. Elmira College fell in the third-place game of the NCAA Division III Tournament to Plattsburgh State. The Soaring Eagles went 25-4-1 in 2021 with a NEHC Conference title and perfect 17-0-0 conference record. Bobrowski and the Soaring Eagles will have to replace their captain Eliza Beaudin, who earned a laundry list of post-season awards in her career including Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year.

Elmira College are still awaiting their schedule for 2023, but are sure to a be a force on the ice once again in the upcoming season.

For more on Elmira College’s new head coach check out: https://athletics.elmira.edu/news/2022/9/2/jake-bobrowski-named-head-womens-ice-hockey-coach.aspx.