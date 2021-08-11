Mansfield Athletics to have full capacity; testing unvaccinated athletes & coaches

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University’s fall athletic events will be open to spectators without capacity limits, according to the school’s athletic department.

Masks will not be required while outdoors, but are recommended for anyone in a large group who is unable to socially distance themselves.

The school’s policy comes as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s Board of Directors announced its return to competition policies and procedures for the Fall 2021 Semester.

The policies include “frequent COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches beginning no later than a week prior to competition with outside teams.”

In addition to a minimum of one PCR or three times a week, antigen testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches, the policies include the management of postponement of contests and uncompleted seasons.

“While we are pleased that we are able to return to competition we must remain vigilant in protecting the health of our student-athletes”, explains PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “These policies and procedures will help us through the Fall season.”

Murray says forfeiting contests “is not an option” and that teams will have a chance to play even if they are short on athletes due to COVID-19 procedures.

Attendance and mask policies will be decided by individual schools across the conference.