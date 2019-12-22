Mansfield Men’s Basketball snaps four-game losing streak, honor English’s 1,000th point
MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Mountaineers snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday afternoon against Clarion, clinching just their third win of the season.
Freshman Jaz Farrell led the team with 17 points, and Jahmir Green notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Neither of the Elmira-natives Reilly Collins or Tyle Moffe took the floor on Saturday.
Aaron Hilzendeger led the way for Clarion with 17 points but was just 5-14 from beyond the arc.
Prior to the game the Mountaineers recognized senior Trevor English after he scored his 1,000th career point against Gannon.
Mansfield will get a well-deserved break for the holiday season with their next game coming in two weeks against Bloomsburg University before a road trip to Shippensburg and Lock Haven.