Mansfield QB Raymond receives second CSFL Rookie of the Week honor

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University sprint football freshman quarterback Cahsid Raymond has earned a second straight Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) Rookie of the Week honor.

Raymond combined for over 400 yards of offense during Mansfield’s Homecoming Weekend loss to Penn, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman added another 200 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 15 carries.

Through the first two games of his career at Mansfield, Raymond has 403 yards passing, 355 yards rushing, and eight total touchdowns.



Raymond was first named CSFL Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week following the Mountaineers, 48-3 victory over Cornell University in week one.



The Mounties hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Chestnut Hill College on Friday, Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. kick-off.