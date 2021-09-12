Mansfield University announces 2020 and 2021 Alumni-Athletics Hall of Fame classes

MANSFIELD, Pa (WETM) – Exciting times are on the horizon for seven of Mansfield University’s best on the athletics scene.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 Mansfield Hall of Fame class to wait an extra year to be enshrined in the Mansfield history books, but now the wait has made the event even bigger. Mansfield University will honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021 on Friday, September 24th in the Decker Gymnasium.

The Mansfield Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be the 37th class to be enshrined. The class includes football’s Mark Bristol and Dave Mitchell, softball’s Caitlin “Kate” (Pratt) Wright, and athletic training’s Wayne Evans.

Mansfield University’s Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will include field hockey’s Kristyn (Grunza) Croasdale, and football’s Joe Bennett and Keith Slezak.

For more information about the event, attendance, and the inductees go to Mansfield University’s Athletics website.

Photo courtesy of: gomounties.com