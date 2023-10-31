MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – Mansfield University field hockey completed a historic game on their home turf.

(Media Courtesy: PSAC Digital Network, @MUMounties on “X”)

Mansfield University field hockey snatched their first ever playoff win in their program’s first postseason home game, on Tuesday. The Mountaineers outlasted Bloomsburg in overtime at Karl Van Norman Field to advance in the PSAC tournament. Mansfield, who is seeded 4th in the tournament played to a scoreless tie against 5th seeded Bloomsburg through 4 quarters. Mountie goalkeeper August Lewis made 3 saves, keeping the Huskies off the board and helping force the extra frame. In the golden goal overtime, Saramae Radel found Hannah Meyer, who launched the game winning goal to the net with 2:42 left in the 1st extra frame.

Following the game, Meyer caught up with Mansfield University Athletics media and shared her excitement on the win.

“There was a little bit of confusion between Saramae (Radel) and I, said Meyer. But, we ultimately called the right thing and the shot went in. It’s just a fantastic feeling making history and taking in the feeling that this is the first time that this is all happening.”

October has been a special and historic month for the Mounties field hockey program. Mansfield’s August Lewis set the program’s single-season shutout record on the 18th, which was followed up by a thrilling shootout win over 9th ranked Millersville, clinching a playoff berth. Finally, the Mountaineers learned they would host their first playoff game in program history, on Monday.

The 12-6 Mounties will next face their toughest test of the season. Mansfield will play at top seeded East Stroudsburg in the PSAC Semifinals, on Friday. East Stroudsburg defeated the Mounties in their last meeting in September, by a score of 1-0 at Karl Van Norman Field.