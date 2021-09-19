Mansfield University sprint football wins season opener behind Raymond’s four touchdowns

MANSFIELD – In their first game, freshman quarterback Cahsid Raymond accounted for four touchdowns and freshman corner Nakiem Scott picked off three passes to lead the Mansfield University sprint football team to a 48-3 victory over CSFL North foe Cornell University on a record-setting Saturday night, Sept. 18 in front of a packed crowd at Karl Van Norman Field.

The Mounties (1-0, 1-0 CSFL North) have now defeated the Big Red (0-1, 0-1 CSFL North) for the second straight time, after starting the series 0-14. The win is the first at home against Cornell, while the 48 points are the most scored in a Mountie win since 2017.

Raymond threw touchdown passes of 50 and 83 yards and ran for scores of 75 and 61 yards, while Scott had interceptions on three consecutive drives.

Raymond finished 3-of-8 for 168 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added eight carries for 163 yards and another two scores. Raymond averaged 20.4 yards per carry and 56.0 yards per completion.

In his Mountaineer debut, Raymond set the quarterback single-game program rushing record, while his run of 75 yards is second all-time.

The Mountaineers (1-0, 1-0 CSFL North) led in every offensive category, but it was their dominance on defense that set the tone early and allowed the offense time to start clicking.

The Mounties scored the game’s first touchdown with 9:02 to go in the first quarter when freshman Carlton Moore-Rivers recovered a fumble in the end zone off a Big Red snap on a punt.

Cornell cut the lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter, but the Mounties responded with another scoop and score by senior Chase Moser after senior Kayin Berger forced another fumble on a Big Red punt.

The Cornell field goal was their final score of the game and the Raymond show began.

The freshman signal caller kicked off his stellar night with four minutes to go in the first half with a 75-yard untouched scamper into the end zone.

Raymond followed with a 50-yard TD bomb to sophomore Isaiah Grunden to send the Mounties into the half leading 28-3.

Freshman kicker Logan Shull shined in his debut, finishing 6-of-6 on point-after-attempts, while drilling field goals of 38 (program-record) and 18 yards. Shull’s 403 kickoff yards are a new program-record, while his six extra points are second all-time for a single game.

Shull gave the Mounties a 38-3 lead with a successful field goal, following an interception by senior Deundray Andrews.

Raymond scored his final two touchdowns to put the game out of reach with a 61-yard score on the ground and an 83-yard touchdown pass through the air to freshman LaTrenton Randle. Shull rounded out the scoring with his second field goal on the night.

The Mountaineers’ defense was nothing short of spectacular, holding the Big Red to 71 yards on the ground and 117 through the air, forcing seven punts and creating six turnovers.

The Mounties, who had 32 assisted tackles, showcased a swarming defense that was led by a game-high 11 tackles by Matt Robert.

Sophomore Marvens Ravix and junior Brenden Sofo each finished with seven tackles, while Ravix and Moore-Rivers each added a sack. Berger and sophomore Shaun Dishon each forced fumbles, while Moser and Rivers recovered fumbles, both for touchdowns. Freshman Nick Zeigler and Jackson Brand finished with five tackles, while Zeigler broke up three passes.

Grundon (2 receptions, 85 yards) and Randle (1 reception, 83 yards) led the Mounties in receiving. Freshman Tyrez Cannon led the backfield with 28 yards on five carries.

The Mounties are back in action on Saturday night, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. when they host University of Pennsylvania as part of Mansfield’s Homecoming Weekend. The Homecoming festivities will kick-off Friday night with the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and will follow with the annual Butsko Breakfast on Saturday morning.

Football’s Mark Bristol and Dave Mitchell, softball’s Caitlin “Kate” (Pratt) Wright and athletic training’s Wayne Evans (retired) will be inducted into the Mansfield University Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame as the class of 2020, while field hockey’s Kristyn (Grunza) Croasdale and football’s Keith Slezak and Joe Bennett will represent the class of 2021.