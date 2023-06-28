ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College’s Oscar Munoz Trinidad capped of a stellar volleyball career with another accolade.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College Volleyball’s Oscar Munoz Trinidad was named Empire 8 Co-Male Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, on Wednesday. Since transferring to Elmira College from Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Munoz Trinidad became an undeniable force on the court and in the classroom.

In three seasons, Munoz Trinidad amassed 605 kills, 414 assists, 287 digs, 98 blocks, and 60 service aces. The standout setter scored 724.5 career points, while hitting .298. In the classroom, Munoz Trinidad graduated with a bachelor’s degree in both human services and sociology and anthropology. Carrying a 3.901 GPA, helped the standout player earn countless awards in academics, while earning just as many for his play.

Munoz Trinidad earned five Empire 8 President’s Awards, the Empire 8 Torchbearer Award, Elmira’s International Student of the Year Award in 2022, and was named a College Sports Communicators Academic At-Large All-District selection. On the court number 12 in purple and gold, helped the Soaring Eagles to a UVC Championship appearance and a AVCA Division III National Top-15 ranking.

Individually, the Dominican Republic native earned the EC Male Outstanding Career Achievement award and Elmira College’s Male Athlete of the Year award in 2021-22. In addition, Munoz Trinidad was a multi-time All-Conference selection by the Empire 8 and UVC.

For more on Oscar Munoz Trinidad, visit the Elmira College Athletics website.