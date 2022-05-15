BALTIMORE, M.D. (WETM) – Corning’s Olmstead sisters will continue to dance on in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament with Loyola.

The Greyhounds defeated James Madison University 18-8 on Saturday to advance. Riley and Logan Olmstead each picked up one ground ball on the day, while their teammate Elli Kluegel scored a hat trick.

Logan and Riley are both in their junior seasons on defense for the Greyhounds. Loyola will be heading to their first NCAA Quarterfinals game since 2015.

The Greyhounds will travel to take on Boston College on Thursday, May 19th.

(Photo courtesy of loyolagreyhounds.com)