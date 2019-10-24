Patrick Beilein resigns as Niagara men’s basketball coach

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Patrick Beilein has resigned as Niagara University men’s basketball coach without ever coaching a game.

It is with heavy regret that I must inform the entire Purple Eagle nation that effective today I have resigned my position as the head men’s basketball coach at Niagara University. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become a Division-I head basketball coach, but unfortunately, that dream must be put on hold.



Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job. Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be.



In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family’s need for privacy and for all of your continued support. Patrick Beilein

Patrick Beilein was hired at Niagara after four successful seasons at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

He is the son of John Beilein, a longtime college coach and current NBA coach, who is himself a native of Niagara County.