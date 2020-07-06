Penn State softball head coach resigns

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State softball head coach Amanda Lehotak has resigned from the program to pursue other professional opportunities outside of softball.

Lehotak’s resignation is effective July 13. She led the softball program for the last seven seasons and said that this was not an easy decision.

“I’ve been lucky to coach some of the best student-athletes in my career and will always remember the growth they showed on and off the field to become the successful young women they are today,” Lehotak said. ” I am extremely thankful for the unwavering support from the Nittany Lion faithful of boosters, alumni and fans who showed up to each game at Beard Field and beyond.”

Sandy Barbour, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics said that the university is appreciative and grateful for Lehotak’s leadership of Penn State softball the last seven years.

“Preparing our softball student athletes for a lifetime of impact has always been at the forefront of Amanda’s coaching focus and it showed in the care and passion she demonstrated for her students, our program and the sport of softball. We wish Amanda and her daughter, Dylan, nothing but the best for what the future holds as Amanda closes her intercollegiate coaching chapter,” Barbour said.

Lehotak led the 2016 Nittany Lions to their most successful season since the 2011 campaign with 30 wins and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten. That season, Penn State had a record-breaking .314 batting average with 486 hits.

The Nittany Lions had a program-record 49 home runs in 2019. Their shortened 2020 season ended with six shutouts.

A nationwide search for a new head coach will begin immediately.