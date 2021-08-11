Red Baron’s Lexi Wood wins NJCAA Region III Female Athlete of the Year

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College’s Lexi Wood has been named the NJCAA Region III Female Student Athlete of the Year.

Wood finished the season with a .573 batting average and led the country with 76 RBI. She also had 67 hits, 16 doubles, and scored 54 runs. In the classroom, she finished with an overall GPA of 3.6 with a perfect 4.0 in the spring.

“Lexi had a phenomenal season on the field for SUNY Corning helping lead them to the National Championship game,” said Corning Athletic Director Isaac Bushey. “Her demeanor and team first attitude helped her, and her team achieve a lot of success, however, her work ethic in the classroom during the entire academic year was also very impressive. Lexi is the type of person who every single day represents the athletic department the right way and we are all very proud of her achievements.”

Wood helped lead the Red Barons softball team to a 37-3 record (which included a perfect 30-0 in the regular season), a Mid-State Athletic Conference Championship, the Region III – NJCAA North a Championship, and a National Tournament Runner-up finish.

Wood was also named the NJCAA Division III Softball National Player of the Year, the NJCAA Region III Player of the Year, and the Mid-State Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

She was named an NJCAA Division III Softball 1st Team All-American, to the NJCAA Division III National All-Tournament Team, a 1st Team NFCA All-American, 1st Team NJCAA Region III All-Region, and to the Mid-State Athletic Conference Team.

According to Head Coach Stacy Johnson, “this is an extraordinary honor for an extraordinary young woman. Student athletes of Lexi Wood’s caliber are far and few between. Her work ethic, drive and competitiveness were made evident on the softball diamond and in the classroom this past year. The key to her success was her mental toughness and ability to focus on the task at hand. She was our most consistent player, offensively and defensively, and no matter what side of the ball she was on, Lexi time and time again came through with a big moment when we needed one. Lexi’s discipline and ability to lead by example made my job as a coach that much easier. I am proud of her accomplishments this season and am prouder to have the honor of coaching her. She is a great student, a great player and an even better person.”