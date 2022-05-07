POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a great day for Corning lacrosse. Six Corning grads battled for the MAAC championship in men’s lacrosse.

Manhattan College defeated St. Bonaventure 8-7 on Saturday to capture the program’s first title in 20 years. The Jaspers have now claimed the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and a spot in the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament.

The big day for Manhattan was not just an achievement for the Jaspers, but a historic day for the Corning Hawks lacrosse program.

In the conference title game, Corning’s Quinn Bowler scored an unassisted goal to help Manhattan to victory. Bowler was joined by fellow Corning grads Nikolus Nickerson, Hunter Newman, and Kelly Dupree, who are all on the roster. On the other side, two more Corning grads took the field for the Bonnies. Corning grads Cian Collins and Ryan Burns are seniors for St. Bonaventure.

The NCAA Division I tournament begins on May 11th. Manhattan will be locked in to a tournament spot, while the Bonnies will hope their 11-3 record will earn them a selection into the tournament.

The NCAA Division I tournament selection show takes place Sunday, May 8th at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Photo Courtesy of @ManhattanMLax Twitter.