SU-G’town rivalry announces latest chapter will tip-off in December

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Arguably the best rivalry in Big East history is set to hit the hardwood again this season.

Tuesday, Syracuse announced it will travel to the nation’s capital to take on their former conference foe Georgetown Saturday, December 11 at Capital One Arena.

Annual meeting with an old foe set for Dec. 11 in DC



📰 https://t.co/x3Bq3WvQgh pic.twitter.com/Oa0Xgj9IUi — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) July 27, 2021

96 times these two schools have met with Syracuse leading the all-time series 52-44. Last season, Buddy Boeheim led the Orange to a 74-69 victory scoring 21 points.

Led by Hoyas-great Patrick Ewing, G’town won the Big East Tournament earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Below are games that have been announced for the 2021-22 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule:

Oct. 27 Wed. PACE (Exhibition) TBD Carrier Dome

Nov. 1 Mon. Le MOYNE (Exhibition) TBD Carrier Dome

Nov. 9 Tues. LAFAYETTE TBD Carrier Dome

Nov. 14 Sun. DREXEL TBD Carrier Dome

Nov. 20 Sat. COLGATE TBD Carrier Dome

Nov. 30 Tues. Big 10/ACC Challenge vs. Indiana TBD Carrier Dome

Dec. 11 Saturday at Georgetown TBD Capital One Arena

Dec. 18 Sat. LEHIGH TBD Carrier Dome