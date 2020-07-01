SUNY CCC cancels multiple fall sports for the 2020 season, cross country will continue

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College has announced that the Red Barons will not be competing in the sports of volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer for the Fall of 2020.

The college says they will be competing in men’s and women’s cross country and that fall teams will be allowed to practice in small groups, while following social-distancing and all necessary protocols.

“Although this is a difficult decision to make, the health and safety of our athletes is our first priority,” states SUNY CCC Director of Athletics Isaac Bushey; “We will still allow our student athletes to work out in smaller groups as a form of engagement and development during this time, but what we are eliminating is the large group activities that are deemed as high risk interactions and the travel and intra-campus exposures. Moving forward, we will continue to monitor things as they develop and continue to make decisions based on student athlete’s health and safety as priority number one.”

No decisions have been made on the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s bowling, at this time.

SUNY CCC says their decision comes following the announcements of Onondaga CC, Monroe CC, Adirondack CC, and Erie CC to cancel their fall seasons entirety.