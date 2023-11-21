MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Empire 8 Conference announced on Tuesday, November 21 that yet another member will be joining their ranks in 2024.

SUNY Poly will be joining Utica and Hartwick as a full member of the Empire 8, starting next fall. The Wildcats are joining SUNY Brockport and Geneseo as members. The Golden Eagles and Knights announced their move in August.

“SUNY Poly athletics is excited to be joining the Empire 8 which has a preeminent face in the athletics community,” SUNY Poly Interim Athletic Director Kelly Colbert said in a statement. “Supporting our student-athletes with an exceptional experience, one in which they can continue to learn and grow, remains our priority. We appreciate the past three years of participation that the NAC and its leadership have provided. We look forward to building new relationships and competing against some of the best teams in New York.”

SUNY Poly’s move brings the number of Empire 8 schools to 12, all in New York State. The Wildcats will be participating in 13 sports in the Empire 8:

Baseball

Softball

Men’s and women’s basketball

Men’s and women’s cross country

Mixed golf

Men’s and women’s lacrosse

Men’s and women’s soccer and

Men’s and women’s volleyball.

The Wildcats have enjoyed success in two other conferences, picking up 23 conference championships in the NEAC and North Atlantic Conference.

“SUNY Poly is an ideal fit for Empire 8,” Empire 8 Executive Director Chuck Mitrano said in a statement. “A strong academic institution with competitive teams that fits perfectly into our geographic footprint. This is consistent with our goal of adding quality institutions while supporting fiscally responsible athletics competition. We are excited to welcome SUNY Poly and provide their student-athletes with exceptional athletic competition and educational experiences.”

The Wildcats will begin participation in the Empire 8 in the 2024-25 school year.