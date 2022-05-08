ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three teams with local ties now know where their quest for a national title begins in the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.

Maryland has claimed the top seed in the tournament following a dominant effort to win the Big Ten Tournament over Rutgers. The Terps swept their conference for the second straight season and will look to return to the national title game and avenge last season’s 17-16 loss to Virginia. Maryland’s roster includes starting goaltender Logan McNaney and head coach John Tillman of Corning.

McNaney has had a solid year in net for the Terrapins, helping them to an undefeated season. The Junior goalie recorded a season high 14 saves against Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten tournament semifinal and 9 saves in the championship win over Rutgers. Tillman has piloted the Terrapins to a national title in 2017 and will look bring the trophy back to College Park once again. Tillman earned a unanimous selection as Big Ten Coach of the Year and coached the offensive, defensive and specialist of the year in the conference with Maryland.

Manhattan College has had a memorable season in men’s lacrosse. The Jaspers earned their first MAAC title in 20 years after defeating St. Bonaventure in a 8-7 thriller. Manhattan features four Corning High School alumni including Quinn Bowler, Nikolus Nickerson, Hunter Newman, and Kelly Dupree. Bowler notched a goal in the MAAC final over fellow Hawks grads Ryan Burns and Cian Collins who are on the roster for St. Bonaventure.

The Jaspers will now play a tough play in game on Wednesday against the America East Champions Vermont. If Manhattan wins, they will advance to take on Maryland, which will set up a another clash with Corning lacrosse graduates.

The Cornell Big Red have also claimed a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Red snagged the 7th seed and will host Ohio State in the first round. Cornell earned a 11-4 record this season and is one of six Ivy League teams who made the tournament.

Manhattan will travel to take on Vermont on Wednesday, May 11th at 6 p.m. for a play in game.

Cornell will host Ohio State at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca on Sunday, May 15th at 5 p.m.

Maryland will host the winner of Vermont and Manhattan’s game on Sunday, May 15th at noon.

Games will air on the networks of ESPN.

