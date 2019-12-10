Travel agencies keeping up with Fiesta Bowl trip demands

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s official… the Buckeyes are in the college football playoffs.

Many were hoping for the number one seed, but instead, OSU got the two seed, which means they’ll play Clemson in the first round in Phoenix, Az., and some in the Buckeye Nation are already making plans to follow them there.

The College Football Playoff Rankings were announced around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lee and Gerri Spitzer were on the phone right after that and got their plans squared away to meet the Buckeyes at the Fiesta Bowl.

Now less than three weeks away from the game, they are ready to head to Arizona.

From the memorabilia on the walls, the helmets and the ornaments, it’s clear the Spitzers are huge Buckeye fans.

“It’s kind of in our blood,” Lee Spitzer said.

In fact, they have an entire Christmas tree just for OSU ornaments.

“I can’t say anything else other than they’re fantastic,” Gerri Spitzer said.

So as soon as they heard the news Sunday, the season ticket holders of 45 years called their travel agent.

“We are already booked,” Gerri Spitzer said.

They booked through Travel Partners in Dublin, which had its travel package to the Fiesta Bowl finalized Sunday afternoon.

According to an agent there, around 200 people had already booked their travel by 4 p.m.

Another agency, Reynolds Travel, has its package finalized, too.

And while most travel agents are closed on Sundays, several opened to start Fiesta Bowl plans.

“Crazy, it’s absolutely crazy,” said Ike Reynolds, owner and president of Reynolds Travel. “And it’s fun crazy because I’m an alum, we all love the Buckeyes. We’re Buckeye nuts!”

Reynolds suggests whether or not people book their travel through agencies, they use reputable companies and pay with a credit card.

“The bottom line is knowing what you’re getting for what you’re paying for,” he said.

Reynolds has been to a few Fiesta Bowls before and sho have the Spitzers, who hope to add more memorabilia to their collection, from the Fiesta Bowl and beyond.

“I think this is one of the best teams I’ve seen OSU have, so I’m excited about it,” said Lee Spitzer.

So far, packages we found include at least hotel, flights, and game tickets, all ranging in costs from about $2,400 to $2,800, depending on how many people you are traveling with.