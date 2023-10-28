LORETTO, P.A. (WETM) – Troy grad Mason Imbt continues to make a unique impact for St. Francis University Football.

(Media Courtesy: @RedFlashFB, on “X”)

Troy grad Mason Imbt scored his 3rd touchdown in 2 games, on Saturday. The 310 pound offensive lineman hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring for St. Francis, in a win over Merrimack. Last weekend the redshirt freshman ran in 2 scores for the Red Flash in a 2 point loss to Duquesne. The former standout in the NTL continues to find a way to make a unique impact from the offensive line. In 9 career games over 2 seasons, Imbt currently is a perfect 2 for 2 with 2 touchdowns rushing and a receiving score.

Imbt and the Red Flash host LIU next Saturday at noon.