ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area lacrosse standouts were honored for their work off the field.

St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse’s Cian Collins and Ryan Burns were named to the MAAC All-Academic team for the 2022 season. Both seniors and Corning High School alums, Collins and Burns have helped shaped the best season in school history for the Bonnies.

Each student-athlete must have a 3.2 GPA or higher to qualify for the list. The Bonnies had the most players on the team with 24.

Collins has seven goals and seven assists on the year for the Bonnies as a midfielder. Burns has four ground balls and one goal on defense.

St. Bonaventure (10-3) is in action Thursday in the MAAC Semis against Siena (6-8) in Poughkeepsie at 4 pm on ESPN+ The Bonnies have earned the top-seed for the tournament.