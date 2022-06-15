ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa’s Stef Collins continues to make basketball history.

Collins, a 2001 Odessa-Montour graduate, is now the head coach for the England women’s basketball 3×3 team looking to make an impact at the British Commonwealth Games. Before that play begins, Collins’ team will head to France to compete in the Big Twelve Tournament June 17 and 18 versus some of the best national teams in the world.

It will be a great test for the team as England will see what the competitive field looks like. Last weekend, England gained valuable experience playing in the Serbian tourney.

England will begin in pool play Friday and even face team USA. According to Basketball England, the tentative schedule is listed below for England.

Two days of competition, each with pool sections, knockouts and finals. The teams entered: Canada, China x2, England, France x2, Hungary, Italy x2, Mongolia, New Zealand, Spain, USA.

Women’s Pool Play Friday (International Times)

Group A: England, USA, Italy 2 Group B: New Zealand, China 1, Italy 1 Group C: China, Spain, France 2 Group D: Hungary, France 1, Mongolia, Canada Friday 12:15pm: England v USA Friday 2:30pm: England v Italy 2

Collins, a member of England’s first-ever Olympic women’s basketball team in 2012, was a standout at St. Bonaventure University and helped the Odessa-Montour girls team to a New York State Class D Championship in 2001.

In December 2020, Collins was recognized as the most capped player in her country’s history. By definition of that distinction, Collins has played in the most professional international games in England history (male or female) at 158.

The 39-year-old Collins, who was born in England, is a player turned coach in her native country since 2005. Stef will coach in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England starting July 28 through August 8.