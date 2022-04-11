OLEAN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was perhaps the biggest win for the St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse program ever..

The Bonnies beat the defending MAAC Champions, Monmouth, 6-3 Saturday putting St. Bonaventure in sole possession of first place in the league standings. Corning grad Cian Collins had an assist for the Bonnies on the opening goal of the game.

Collins, a senior midfielder, has six goals and five assists for the Bonnies (8-2, 3-0 MAAC). Also of note, fellow Corning grad Ryan Burns is a senior defenseman on the team. Burns played valuable minutes in Saturday’s win.

The win over Monmouth was the sixth consecutive for St. Bonaventure this season and ninth-straight at home. In just their fourth year in program history, St. Bonaventure is seeing their hard work pay off.

St. Bonaventure next plays at Siena College Saturday at 1 pm. With three games left, the Bonnies control their own destiny. And, if they can keep winning, they can lock up a top seed for the MAAC Tournament in early May.

(PHOTO: St. Bonaventure Athletics)