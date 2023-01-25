ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The baseball dream is now a reality for Horseheads Connor Godwin.

Now, it’s time to take it even further. Godwin, who signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system last year, aims to keep improving this offseason. The big right-handed pitcher is putting in the work after seeing time in instructional and rookie ball in Arizona ending last season.

The immediate goal is to move up in the system to Class A short or extended season play, but Godwin is simply taking his opportunity one day at a time. Over the holidays, Godwin returned home to help put on a special youth clinic at The Sandlot Sports Academy in Corning. He gave us his words on his first year of professional baseball.

“I feel like I pitched really well at the end of instructs and during rookie ball,” Godwin said. “I really want to take this offseason very seriously, head right into A ball in the minor leagues next year and hopefully move up a level this year.”

The 20-year-old excelled in junior college ball at The College of Central Florida and then played in the MLB Draft League for the Frederick Keys. At 6’4″ and at 207 pounds, Godwin threw five innings for the Keys going (1-1) with seven strikeouts after his time in college. For Connor, it’s simply all about putting himself on the map even more.

“Get myself noticed a little bit more (that’s the goal),” added Godwin.

Godwin was designated to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) this past August, the rookie ball affiliate of the Dodgers. ACL action begins on the field in March. 18 Sports will continue to follow Godwin’s progress in the game.