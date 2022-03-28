ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Sarah Coon continues to produce at the plate.

The freshman third base/utility player hit an RBI double in the top of third inning in the University of Virginia’s 6-5 win at Boston College Sunday. The win completed a weekend series sweep over the Eagles for the Cavaliers (21-12).

Coon leads the team in batting average at .326 and hits with 30. She also leads the team in doubles with 10 and is second in RBI at 22.

Coon was a four-time All-State pick out of Elmira High School for the Express. She was also a six-time STAC West All-Star.

Virginia hosts Longwood University Tuesday before a three-game series with Florida State starting Friday. The series versus the Seminoles is also at home for the Cavs.