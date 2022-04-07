ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Virginia freshman Sarah Coon did it again.

Coon, a freshman at third base for the Cavaliers softball program, launched a three-run homer run in Virginia’s 7-1 win over James Madison on Wednesday. The blast came in the bottom of the fourth inning for Coon giving the Cavs their final three runs of the game and ended a four-game losing streak for Virginia (22-16).

Coon now has five home runs on the year and is tied for the team lead in RBI with 25. Sarah is also the team leader in doubles (10) and second in overall hitting with a .298 average. The Elmira High School grad has been a great addition for Virginia who will now look to continue to pile up victories as ACC games start to heat up on the schedule.

Virginia now plays a three-game set when Duke comes to town starting Saturday at 11 am.