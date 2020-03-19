Cornell Wrestling – 2020 play-by-play highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It came to a closing halt.

Cornell wrestling’s season was over after the NCAA made the call to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including overall championships. On the day when the NCAA Wrestling Championships were to begin, we look back at the best highlights from the year that was.

With video courtesy of Cornell Athletics and ESPN platforms, WETM-TV Sports Director, Andy Malnoske, was in the booth calling play-by-play for all of this year’s home matches. Don’t miss all of the big pins and wins from Cornell.

Already, next year cannot come soon enough not just for Cornell wrestling, but the entire sports world.

