ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is back in the driver’s seat.

The Big Red bounced back after a tough loss to Lehigh and bested visiting Army, 28-10, on Saturday. With the victory, Cornell jumped up to #10 in the national rankings by Intermat. Cornell will next host (4-2) Harvard and Brown this Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 pm on ESPN+

In a musical look back, 18 Sports provides commentary from the match against Army. Video is courtesy of Cornell University and ESPN+