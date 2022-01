ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell wrestling team started strong in IVY League action.

Cornell, now ranked 9th in the country by Intermat, completed a Saturday sweep of both Harvard and Brown at the Freidman Wrestling Center. The Big Red (6-2) topped The Crimson 35-6 and Brown in the nightcap 47-3.

Before Saturday’s matches against Columbia and Navy, we look back on Cornell’s dominance from this past weekend. Saturday’s match versus Columbia starts at 3 pm followed by Navy at 5 pm on ESPN+