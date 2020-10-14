Cornell wrestling great Gabe Dean continues to shine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gabe Dean is back and the best could be yet to come.

For the first time in three years, Dean competed in a wrestling tournament and showed the world he can still go. Dean won the Senior National Tournament in Iowa going (5-0) on the day joining current Cornell University lightweight, Vito Arujau, atop the podium. A current Cornell wrestling assistant coach, Dean is the program’s all-time leader in wins (152-7) and is a two-time NCAA Wrestling Champion.

Dean’s triumph in the finals was on criteria, beating Princeton’s assistant coach, Nate Jackson, as both were put on the shot clock for passivity.

In just over two weeks, Dean will return to the mat once again in the FloWrestling 8-Man Invitational where the winner will earn up to $40,000 in earnings in Austin. That event will be streamed on Halloween on FloWrestling.com.

Dean tells NBC Elmira that he was thrilled to return to live-action but believes he did not wrestle his absolute best. In his mind, Dean believes there is much room for improvement after a long layoff from the mat. The full interview with Dean will be released in the coming days, for now, hear from Gabe on his big tournament win.