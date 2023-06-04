GENEVA, O.H. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling posts a banner weekend at the USA Wrestling U20 World Team Trials and U23 Nationals.

Cornell wrestling was well represented at the USA Wrestling U20 World Team Trials and U23 Nationals. Cornell wrestlers earned 4 individual titles in their respective weight classes, dominating the USA Wrestling event.

Cornell’s Phil Moomey set the tone for Big Red representatives on Saturday, winning the U23 Greco-Roman title. Moomey swept the 60 KG final series to win. On Sunday, wrestlers from the Cornell program claimed 3 titles in U23 and U20.

Cornell standout Julian Ramirez won the U23 74 KG title over Matt Lee. Ramirez battled his way to the final, overcoming a 9-0 deficit in the semifinal against All-American Peyton Hall. Ramirez followed up by winning 2-consecutive matches over Lee to win the final series. The Cornell junior was finished 1 win short of All-American status in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament, this past season.

In the 92 KG class, Cornell’s Jacob Cardenas cruised through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds earning tech falls. The NCAA All-American won the final 2 matches of the 92 KG series over Luke Surber, claiming the title for the 2nd-straight year.

In addition to the wins from Ramirez and Cardenas, three other Cornell wrestlers secured spots on the podium in their respective classes. Brett Ungar earned a tech fall win at 57 KG, Josh Saunders earned his spot at 65 KG in similar fashion to Ungar, and Cole Handlovic won 14-10 over Daniel Manibog at 70 KG.

Cornell was represented well in the U20 World Team Trials by 2 of their young stars. Top Cornell recruit Meyer Shapiro earned a spot on the USA Wrestling World Team, claiming the championship at 70 KG. Shapiro defeated Antrell Taylor 11-0, with a first period sweep. Cornell’s other U20 representative, Vince Cornella wrestled his way to a 3rd place finish in the 65 KG class.

Cornell sent 20 representatives to the USA Wrestling U20 WTT and U23 Nationals, claiming 4 titles and several podium performances.

Next weekend could be another banner one for Cornell, as Final X 2023 kicks-off in Newark, New Jersey. Big Red stars Yianni Diakomihalis and Vito Arujau will compete in the freestyle division, while Cornell alumni and Olympic Medalist Kyle Dake returns to action at 74 KG.