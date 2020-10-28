Cornell wrestling legend Gabe Dean ready for 8-man tourney

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The big tournament is just days away.

Cornell wrestling icon, Gabe Dean, will hit the mats again after winning a National Senior Championship. Dean, the Big Red’s all-time wins leader, will wrestle in the FloWrestling 8-Man Invitational in Austin, Texas on Halloween night at 195-pounds.

The entire tournament will be streamed on FloWrestling.com and will surely be a tournament to remember. This marks the second time in three years Dean will wrestle after graduating from Cornell.

Now an assistant for The Big Red, Dean is excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills in Texas. His first match will be against Northern Iowa great, Taylor Lujan. We interview the two-time NCAA D-I Champion before Saturday’s action. The winner will earn a $20,000 grand prize. Bracket below, courtesy of FloWrestling.com