ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling vs. Wisconsin did not disappoint on Saturday.

The #6 Big Red and #13 Badgers went to the brink with Wisconsin outlasting Cornell at the Friedman Wrestling Center, 19-13. The highlight of the afternoon was an upset win by third-ranked Austin Gomez over Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis at 149 pounds. Gomez used a huge body throw in the second period for a two-point takedown and then two back points.

In the end, Gomez won 9-3 stunning the Cornell home crowd and the entire country. It was just the second loss of Yianni’s storied career snapping a national-best 75-match win streak. With two more wins, Diakomihalis would have tied Kyle Dake’s all-time Cornell win streak.

Dake, the Lansing native, won four consecutive NCAA Championships at Cornell at four different weights with the last coming in 2013. The only wrestler in history to do so in different weight classes. Yianni will have the opportunity to win his fourth this year and potentially face Gomez again come season’s end.

If Diakomihalis wins a fourth title, he and Dake would be the only two four-time winners in NCAA wrestling history making Cornell the lone program to have that distinction. As the season continues, 18 Sports will continue to follow Cornell and Yianni’s progress.

Check out this recap video from Saturday’s broadcast on ESPN+ Video courtesy of Cornell University Athletics and ESPN+