Cornell wrestling seeks new IVY League Championship streak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cornell Big Red wrestling program is looking for some revenge.

Two years ago, Cornell’s consecutive IVY League Championship streak was snapped on the road at Princeton. Then, The Tigers bested The Big Red 19-13, ending Cornell’s run at 17 IVY League Championships in a row. It was the longest run, in any sport, for consecutive IVY League crowns. Cornell had also won a staggering 92 conference matches in a row until then.

Last year, the IVY League season was canceled amid the pandemic. Now, #11 Cornell (8-2, 3-0 IVY) heads to #20 Princeton (4-2, 3-0 IVY) on Saturday at 1 pm. The action can be watched on ESPN+

A win over Princeton would not completely guarantee an IVY League Championship for Cornell. The Big Red would have to beat fellow conference unbeaten, at Penn (3-1, 3-0 IVY) on Sunday at 1 pm also on ESPN+ Penn’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of top-ranked, Penn State. Cornell will then round out the weekend at Drexel (3-6, 2-2 EIWA) Sunday at 5 pm. That match will air on FloWrestling.com.

It will no doubt be a busy weekend for The Big Red but one they will have to earn completely on the road for a championship. Cornell is in control of their own destiny. Before we get to a busy weekend of college wrestling, take a look back at last weekend’s sweep over Columbia and Navy from The Freidman Wrestling Center.

(VIDEO: Courtesy of ESPN+ and Cornell University)