Cornell wrestling Senior Day recap – The Big Red surges past Binghamton

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling capped off their home dual meet slate in style.

The Big Red honored their seniors in the regular season home finale against Binghamton last Saturday. Cornell, now ranked 6th in the latest Intermat dual meet rankings, surged past the Bearcats 28-12. With the win, Cornell improved to (12-2) and will end the regular season on the road at Wisconsin this Sunday. First match is slated for 2 pm on Big Ten Network +

Also of major note, Cornell honored head coach Mike Grey by inducting him into the Cornell Wrestling Distinguished Wrestling Alumni group. In a special ceremony by Cornell athletic director, Andrew Noel, Grey received a great ovation at the Friedman Wrestling Center.

Check out a full match recap courtesy of Cornell athletics and ESPN+

(Photo: Dave Burbank – Cornell University)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now