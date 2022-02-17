Cornell wrestling Senior Day recap – The Big Red surges past Binghamton

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling capped off their home dual meet slate in style.

The Big Red honored their seniors in the regular season home finale against Binghamton last Saturday. Cornell, now ranked 6th in the latest Intermat dual meet rankings, surged past the Bearcats 28-12. With the win, Cornell improved to (12-2) and will end the regular season on the road at Wisconsin this Sunday. First match is slated for 2 pm on Big Ten Network +

Also of major note, Cornell honored head coach Mike Grey by inducting him into the Cornell Wrestling Distinguished Wrestling Alumni group. In a special ceremony by Cornell athletic director, Andrew Noel, Grey received a great ovation at the Friedman Wrestling Center.

Check out a full match recap courtesy of Cornell athletics and ESPN+

(Photo: Dave Burbank – Cornell University)