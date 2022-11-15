ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s an early season battle on the wrestling mat with two of the top teams in the country.

On Saturday, #6 Cornell (0-0) wrestling welcomes #13 Wisconsin (2-1) to the sold out Friedman Wrestling Center in Ithaca. It’s the first dual meet of the year for The Big Red who will bring back a lineup ready to compete for a team national title. The Badgers roar into Cornell after earning two team wins over Buffalo and Chattanooga at the Battle at The River City event in Jacksonville last weekend.

Wisconsin did fall to Iowa State at the same event and will be looking to get back in the win column against The Big Red.

Cornell, coached by Mike Grey who’s in his second year as head coach, is paced by three-time NCAA Champion and senior Yianni Diakomihalis at 149 pounds. Yianni is on a national best 75-match win streak coming into Saturday and he’ll face one of Wisconsin’s top grapplers in Austin Gomez.

An Iowa State transfer, the redshirt senior Gomez won the Big Ten Conference and placed fourth at the NCAA Championships last season. Diakomihalis and Gomez should provide plenty of thrills on the mat come Saturday in a highly anticipated bout.

Also back for Cornell is All-American Vito Arujau at 133 pounds and fellow All-American Jon Loew at 184 pounds. Several other wrestlers will be ones to watch for The Big Red this season including 197 pounder Jake Cardenas who earned an U23 World Silver Medal over the summer.

Loew won the Binghamton Bearcat Open last weekend and Cornell was able to earn three more individual titles at the tournament. Ethan Fernandez (133), Vince Cornella (141), and Chris Foca (174) also earned championships.

For coach Grey, this Saturday’s match is one where Cornell will see where it stacks up.

“Testing yourself and wrestling quality opponents is only gonna make you better,” Grey said. “It’s only gonna expose your weaknesses and also show you what you’re doing well.”

For Grey, who earned IVY League Coach of The Year honors in his first season after taking over for longtime leader Rob Koll who departed for Stanford, a match versus a Big Ten opponent is ideal.

“We’re gonna measure up so to speak, we will want to know where we’re at for this, the first competition and first dual meet of the year. They have a quality team coming in…We want to know where we need to get better.” said Grey.

Saturday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 1 pm. Cornell dropped a tough loss at Wisconsin last season, 19-16. The Badgers lead the all-time series (4-1-1) dating back to the first matchup between the two programs in 1992-93.