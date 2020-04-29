Cornell’s Buczek thrilled for big coaching opportunity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cornell standout will get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Connor Buczek, an assistant coach for The Big Red men’s lacrosse program since 2017, has been named the new interim head coach at Cornell. Buczek takes over after Pete Milliman left the program after two full seasons to be the new head coach at Johns Hopkins.

Buczek was one of the most dominate midfielders in the country as a player for Cornell. Connor set the school scoring mark at the position with a staggering 155 in his career. The IVY League Player of The Year in 2014 and a three-time All-American, Buczek’s commitment to success will serve him well as the new coach for The Big Red.

In a shortened season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cornell was (5-0) and finished ranked second in the country.

For Buczek, nothing changes in terms of approach. He simply wants to make Cornell the absolute best they can be on the field and in the classroom. Watch this special video courtesy of WSYR-TV in Syracuse.