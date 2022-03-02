Cornell’s Grey earns IVY League Coach of The Year, Diakomihalis top wrestler

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling pinned down plenty of IVY League honors Wednesday.

In his first season as head coach, Mike Grey has been named IVY League Coach of The Year. Grey, who was a longtime assistant and associate head coach at Cornell, guided The Big Red to a (12-3) overall record to go along with a perfect (5-0) IVY League mark. Cornell was also (7-0) at home in the Freidman Wrestling Center. The Big Red is currently ranked 8th in the country via Intermat.

149 pound junior Yianni Diakomihalis earned IVY League Wrestler of The Year for the third time of his career. The third honor is a new IVY League record for a conference wrestler. Diakomihalis is a perfect (19-0) on the year and currently has the longest win streak in the country at 66 matches straight, including two straight NCAA Championships. Yianni is just 11 matches shy of the Cornell all-time mark by Lansing native and Olympic medalist, Kyle Dake, who set the consecutive wins mark in 2013.

In addition to Diakomihalis at 149, the Big Red placed several first-teamers with Chris Foca at 174 pounds, Jonathan Loew 184, Jacob Cardenas 197 and Lewis Fernandes at 285. Vito Arujau at 125 pounds and Dom LaJoie 133 were second team picks. And, rounding out the punch for IVY League selections, Hunter Richard (157) and Julian Ramirez (165) were named honorable mention.

Cornell will host the EIWA Championships this weekend at Newman Arena. EIWA action begins Saturday at 11 am and runs through Sunday. The championship finals are scheduled for 3 pm Sunday afternoon.

Below, a look at the top seeds for Cornell as The Big Red prepares for the EIWA Championships, an event they last hosted in 2003. (Photos: Courtesy of Cornell Wrestling Facebook, Grey photo Cornell Athletics)