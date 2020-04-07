Cornell’s Schafer earns major honor & The Dean’s List continues

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell University sports continues to shine.

Although the season didn’t end the way The Big Red men’s hockey team would have liked, the #1 team in the nation still received some hardware. Head coach Mike Schafer earned the coaches association Co-Coach of The Year honor, the first-time ever in his career.

Schafer and The Big Red would have loved nothing more than to play for a national title but like the rest of the world, championships were canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Cornell finished the season at (23-2-4) and shares the award with North Dakota’s Brad Perry.

Schafer is the first Cornell men’s hockey coach to earn the honor since 1968 when Ned Harkness won it.

Also at Cornell, assistant wrestling coach Gabe Dean continues to work with 18 Sports with his new podcast, “The Dean’s List” which is available on ITunes. This week’s big time guests, two-time NCAA Champion Yianni Diakomihalis and Cornell assistant coach, Mike Grey. Together, the duo discusses how Yianni was able to win a national title with a torn ACL.