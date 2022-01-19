Corning and Horseheads football players make all-state

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football program is well represented on an elite list.
A total of five Hawks earned all-state selections by the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday. Corning won the Section IV Class AA title this fall after finishing the year at (8-2). The Hawks dropped a tough 20-16 loss in the New York State Tournament quarters to Cicero-North Syracuse.
The list of players is below for Corning, plus, Horseheads Riley Loomis and Gannon Johnston made all-state in Class A for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads earned the Class regular season crown.
Corning Hawks All-State – Class AA
4th Team – RB Dillon Kennedy
4th Team – OL Grayson Saltzer
6th Team – LB Luke Zawko
HM – RB Mason Smith
HM – CB Will Kibler
Horseheads Football All-State – Class A
HM – RB Riley Loomis
HM – DL Gannon Johnston