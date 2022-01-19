Corning and Horseheads football players make all-state

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football program is well represented on an elite list.

A total of five Hawks earned all-state selections by the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday. Corning won the Section IV Class AA title this fall after finishing the year at (8-2). The Hawks dropped a tough 20-16 loss in the New York State Tournament quarters to Cicero-North Syracuse.

The list of players is below for Corning, plus, Horseheads Riley Loomis and Gannon Johnston made all-state in Class A for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads earned the Class regular season crown.

Corning Hawks All-State – Class AA
4th Team – RB Dillon Kennedy
4th Team – OL Grayson Saltzer
6th Team – LB Luke Zawko
HM – RB Mason Smith
HM – CB Will Kibler

Horseheads Football All-State – Class A
HM – RB Riley Loomis
HM – DL Gannon Johnston

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now