Corning and Horseheads football players make all-state

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks football program is well represented on an elite list.

A total of five Hawks earned all-state selections by the New York State Sportswriters Association Wednesday. Corning won the Section IV Class AA title this fall after finishing the year at (8-2). The Hawks dropped a tough 20-16 loss in the New York State Tournament quarters to Cicero-North Syracuse.

The list of players is below for Corning, plus, Horseheads Riley Loomis and Gannon Johnston made all-state in Class A for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads earned the Class regular season crown.

Corning Hawks All-State – Class AA

4th Team – RB Dillon Kennedy

4th Team – OL Grayson Saltzer

6th Team – LB Luke Zawko

HM – RB Mason Smith

HM – CB Will Kibler

Horseheads Football All-State – Class A

HM – RB Riley Loomis

HM – DL Gannon Johnston