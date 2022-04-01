CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It was cold but it was worth it.

Corning High School began its defense of their Section IV Class AA title with a Friday afternoon win. Amid the near 40-MPH winds and temperatures that dipped below 40 degrees, Corning cruised 22-2 in five innings. The game was moved to Corning Community College’s turf field thanks to the weather.

Old Dominion bound pitcher/shortstop Landen Burch had four hits and drove in five runs to pace the attack for the Hawks (1-0). Grayson Saltzer also added an RBI off of a long triple in the game for Corning.

Next up for the Hawks, weather permitting, will be against rival Horseheads Monday at 5 pm at home. The Blue Raiders’ game on the road at Maine-Endwell was postponed due to the poor weather.

Monday’s game will be a good early-season test for both programs who have seen one another several times in the Sectional title game over the years.

Full Friday scoreboard listed below from Friday night on 18 Sports.

High School Baseball

Corning 22, Binghamton 2

High School Girls Lacrosse

Horseheads 19, M-E 1

Corning 21, Binghamton 1

Ithaca 21, Elmira 0

Seton Catholic 12, Owego 4

