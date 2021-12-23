Corning basketball outlasts Johnson City in overtime

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks saved the best for last.

Corning outlasted the visiting Johnson City Wildcats, 75-65, in overtime Wednesday night. Jackson Casey hit a big three pointer at the end of regulation sending the game to overtime at 62 all. From there, the Hawks sealed off the game outscoring the Wildcats 13-3 in the extra session.

Isaiah Henderson scored 22 points while Landen Burch also scored 22 points for the Hawks.

Corning (5-0) is now ranked 23rd in the state in Class AA and will next play Williamsport in the Josh Palmer Tournament on Tuesday at 1:30 pm at Elmira High School. Full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball

#23 Corning 75, Johnson City 65

Horseheads 52, M-E 51

Dansville 69, Haverling 55

Andover/Whitesville 55, Hammondsport 43

Wellsboro 68, CV 38

High School Girls Basketball

#9 Union Springs 61, O-M 30

